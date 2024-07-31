Mikihisa Konishi's Petals of Reincarnation Action Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about talented "Returners" who are reincarnated historical figures launched in May 2014

Mag Garden announced on Thursday that Mikihisa Konishi's Reincarnation no Kaben ( Petals of Reincarnation ) manga is inspiring a television anime. Mag Garden unveiled a visual for the anime, as well as a 10th anniversary promotional video for the manga, but did not reveal any other information for the anime.

Image via Petals of Reincarnation anime's website ©小西幹久／マッグガーデン・「リィンカーネーションの花弁」製作委員会

© Mikihisa Konishi, Mag Garden

The manga's story centers on Tōya Senji, a high school boy who, despite excelling academically, sees himself as average due to constantly comparing himself to his overachieving older brother. He desires to excel in something and become special. He encounters a long-absent classmate named Haito La Buffet, who he deems as someone exceptionally talented. He learns from her that she used a "branch of reincarnation" to claim talent from her "past life," where she was the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, effectively becoming a "Returner," a person reincarnated with their past life talent. Tōya also learns from Haito that there are other Returners, who have more ambitious plans with their talents.

Konishi launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Comic Blade magazine in May 2014, but transferred to the magazine's online website in September 2014 due to the magazine ceasing publication. Mag Garden published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on January 10.

Sources: Petals of Reincarnation anime's website, Comic Natalie