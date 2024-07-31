News
Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku Anime Unveils 2nd Promo Video, Theme Song Artists
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff for the television anime of Kōji Shinasaka's Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku manga unveiled the second promotional video with English subtitles and the theme song artists. Singer-songwriter Masayoshi Ōishi will perform the opening theme song, and idol group Taiyo to Odore Tsukiyo ni Utae will perform the ending theme song.
The anime will premiere in October.
The anime stars:
- Kohsuke Tanabe as Kei
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tōjima
- Fairouz Ai as Amina
- Tsuyoshi Koyama as Noriyuki Takatsu
- Chinatsu Akasaki as Yū Katsuragi
Jun Hatori is directing the anime at EAST FISH STUDIO. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the series scripts, Sayaka Anesaki is designing the characters, and Yūsuke Shirato and Yuki Kishida are composing the music.
Pony Canyon describes the anime:
Money, women, organs. Kei, a high school boy, frequents the underground mahjong parlor teeming with desires, earning him the moniker 'K of Ice' in the underworld due to his cold-hearted strategy and stylish gameplay. Rumors also circulate that he keeps a girl at his home.
Shinasaka serialized the manga in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine from 2006 to 2011 and the series has 12 compiled book volumes. The other works in the franchise include the 16-volume Tōhai: Hitobashira-hen manga, the 10-volume Tōhai: Minagoroshi-hen manga, the four-volume Haō Densetsu Lion manga, the five-volume Haō Kessen Lion manga, and the ongoing Tōhai: Cold Girl manga. Tōhai: Cold Girl. The seventh volume shipped on June 19.
The manga inspired a live-action film in 2013.
Source: Press release