Manga Barcelona Festival to Host Naoki Urasawa, Aka Akasaka, Kamome Shirahama, Other Guests

Image courtesy of Manga Barcelona

Manga Barcelona announced on July 22 its guest slate for this year's show including 20th Century Boys artist Naoki Urasawa , Oshi no Ko creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari , and Witch Hat Atelier artist Kamome Shirahama , among others.

Other guests include:

Maki Otsuki — who performed the One Piece songs "memories," "Destiny," "Dear Sunrise," and "RUN! RUN! RUN!" — will perform on Thursday and Sunday.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure theme song artist Coda will also perform at the show.

Haikyu!! theme song artist BURNOUT SYNDROMES will perform on Friday and Saturday.

Previous performers at Manga Barcelona include Yoko Takahashi , AKB48 , Vicke Blanka, Centimillimental , Ayumi Miyazaki , Yoko Ishida , Nana Kitade , and Anly .

Manga Barcelona Festival runs at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from December 5-8. The event is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Sources: Email correspondence, Press release