The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Suzuki's Health

Magazine still lists chapter for next issue in possible misprint

©Nakaba Suzuki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi

This year's 35th issue of'sdid not serialize a new chapter for's) manga on Wednesday, revealing that the manga is going into an indefinite hiatus due to Suzuki's health. The magazine will announce the date of the manga's return at a later time. However, the magazine's next issue preview, for the combined 36th and 37th issue on August 7, still lists a new chapter for the manga. It is possible that the listing was not corrected before the magazine went to print.

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and as physical copies. The company describes the first volume:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?

Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on June 17, and will publish the 18th volume on September 17. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 12th volume on May 7.

The sequel manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2023, and ran for half a year without breaks. Netflix started streaming the anime on January 31. The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) started on January 7, with the last episode airing on March 31. The anime will have a second season that will premiere on October 6.