Toei, Shochiku, Flag Collaborate on New Digital Advertising Platform

'Cinema DX Project' to promote DX technology in movie marketing

Toei , Shochiku , and Flag announced on Wednesday that the three companies will collaborate on a new digital advertising platform project titled "Cinema DX Project." The project will focus on using consumer data to improve advertising methods and also promote DX technology in movie marketing.

Image courtesy of Flag

Shochiku and Toei will receive shares of Flag in a new capital and business alliance, with Shochiku and Toei each holding about 7% of shares, or about 14% held by both companies.

The announcement stated the new project emerged as concerns arose in an unstable film market following the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Cinema DX Project" aims to bridge the gap between publicity companies and theaters using consumer data.

There are also plans to offer the digital advertising platform to other movie companies eventually.



Source: E-mail correspondence