Nintendo Switch Console Sales Reach 143.42 Million Worldwide

revealed on Friday its first quarter financial results for its current fiscal year, revealing that theSwitch console has sold 143.42 million units as of June 30. This number includes sales for theSwitch, Lite, and OLED consoles. Switch software sales amount to 1.26646 billion units.

Nintendo sold 2.1 million Switch consoles this quarter, with 530,000 units sold for the original model, 1.24 million for the OLED model, and 330,000 for the Switch Lite. Switch sales have decreased by 46.3% compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Software sales have declined by 41.3%.

As for recent game releases during the current fiscal year, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has sold 1.76 million units, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has sold 1.19 million units.

The bestselling titles for Switch as of June 30 includes:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 62.90 million copies

: 62.90 million copies Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 45.85 million copies

: 45.85 million copies Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 34.66 million copies

: 34.66 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 32.05 million copies

: 32.05 million copies Super Mario Odyssey : 28.21 million copies

: 28.21 million copies Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield : 26.35 million copies

: 26.35 million copies Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Violet : 25.29 million copies

: 25.29 million copies Super Mario Party : 20.84 million copies

: 20.84 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom : 20.80 million copies

: 20.80 million copies New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 17.61 million copies

Nintendo reported net sales of 246.6 billion yen (about US1.682 billion), down 46.5% from last year, an operating profit (gross profit minus operational costs) of 54.5 billion yen (about US$372 million), an ordinary profit (which includes non-operating costs) of 113.4 billion yen about US$774 million), and a net profit (total amount left over after accounting for all deductions) of 80.9 billion yen about US$552 million).

Nintendo will announce the successor to the Switch console within the company's current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March 2017.

The Switch surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022. It now stands behind only the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS.

