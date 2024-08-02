Shōgo Sakata Joins Cast of Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. TV Anime

Key visual, staff also revealed

The Aniplex x Kadokawa Anime Matsuri livestream event on Friday revealed a new cast member for the television anime adaptation of Seiju Amano 's Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. (I Ended Up Marrying the Girl in My Class I Hated the Most) story. Shōgo Sakata costars as as Saito Hōjō. The event streamed a video, featuring the same footage as the anime announcement video from June, that now previews Sakata's voice.

The event also revealed the first key visual for the anime.

Additionally, the event revealed the character designs for Akane Sakuramori and Saito Hōjō.

Hiroyuki Oshima (episode director for Kill la Kill , Teasing Master Takagi-san ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls , Domestic Girlfriend , Idoly Pride ) is overseeing the series scripts, Nanako Tatsu ( Date A Live IV , Date A Live V assistant character design) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( Jujutsu Kaisen , The Apothecary Diaries ) is composing the music. EGG FIRM is producing the series.

The anime will staras Akane Sakuramori (pictured at right).

The story centers on third-year high school student Saito Hōjō, who, due to strange circumstances, marries his classmate and his "natural enemy" Akane Sakuramori. The heart-pounding romantic comedy follows the married life of two people who hated each other from the start.

The Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. story first launched in March 2020 as a YouTube manga on the Manga Angel Neko Oka channel, where it has over 3 million views. Amano is the YouTube manga scriptwriter, and Mosskonbu is in charge of illustration.

Kadokawa published the light novel series' first volume in December 2020, with illustration by Nanami Narumi . The novels' eighth volume released in November 2023. The ninth volume will ship on August 23. Mosskonbu then launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus web manga magazine in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the fifth volume on February 26.

