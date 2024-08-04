Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 22-28

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura 's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.7% rating.

The live-action sequel film Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen Final aired on TBS on Monday, July 22 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 2.5% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)