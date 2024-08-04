×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 22-28

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 3rd season earns 2.8% rating

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.7% rating.

The live-action sequel film Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen Final aired on TBS on Monday, July 22 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 2.5% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
5.0
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
3.8
Doraemon TV Asahi July 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.8
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV July 26 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
2.8
One Piece Fuji TV July 28 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.7
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi July 28 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 27 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.5
Cells at Work!! NHK-E July 25 (Thurs) 19:20 25 min.
1.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 25 (Thurs) 19:00 20 min.
1.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 15-21
