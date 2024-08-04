News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 22-28
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 3rd season earns 2.8% rating
The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.7% rating.
The live-action sequel film Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen Final aired on TBS on Monday, July 22 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 2.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 28 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 28 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 27 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|July 26 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 28 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|July 28 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|July 27 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 27 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Cells at Work!!
|NHK-E
|July 25 (Thurs)
|19:20
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 25 (Thurs)
|19:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)