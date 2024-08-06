The Dungeon of Black Company Manga Enters Final Arc on September 13

Manga launched in December 2016, inspired TV anime in July 2021

The Dungeon of Black Company

Meikyū Black Company

The official X (formerly) account for's) manga is entering its final arc on September 13. Yasumura will also publish a new one-shot manga on'swebsite on Friday.

The manga entered its climax with its 30th chapter in June 2020, but Yasumura later confirmed that the manga was not yet ending.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kinji, who lacks any kind of work ethic, is a layabout in his modern life. One day, he finds himself transported to another world–but not in a grand fantasy of a hero welcomed with open arms. He's immediately shoved into a terrible job! Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji's about to really learn the meaning of hard work!

Yasumura launched the manga on Mag Garden 's MAGComi website in December 2016. Mag Garden published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in November 2023, and will release the 12th volume on September 10. Seven Seas Entertainment released the 10th volume on April 9.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .