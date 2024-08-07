Sakanaction Performs Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Anime's Opening Song

Rock band's 1st TV anime theme song will debut in October

Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite

The official website for the anime of's) manga announced on Thursday that rock band Sakanaction is performing the anime's opening theme song. The announcement did not reveal the song's title. This is the band's first theme song for a television anime.

The anime will premiere on NHK in October. Madhouse will be animating the show.

The cast members include Maaya Sakamoto as Rafal, Kenjirō Tsuda as Novak, and Shō Hayami as Hubert.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in an omnibus format under the title Orb: On the Movements of the Earth , and it describes the story:

In the fifteenth century, claiming that the Earth revolves around the sun was a heresy that could get believers burned at the stake. Child prodigy Rafal is introduced to the truth about the universe by his mentor, and then must flee when the Inquisition comes to mete out “God's justice.” With only a peculiar pendant to guide him, will Rafal discover his master's research, and can he and other believers set the world alight?

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it on April 25. Shogakukan published the eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.