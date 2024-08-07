Secret Steward Manga Reveals Surprise 2nd Season of Deadpool: Samurai

New manga features surprise twist

© Sanshirō Kasama, Hikaaru Useugi, Viz Media

Secret Steward

The first chapter of writerand artist's manga launched on Thursday and revealed a second season of the creators'manga. The chapter features a surprise twist that changes the course of the entire manga and reveals its true nature, leading to the announcement.

The Secret Steward manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga service on Thursday. Manga creator Arata Momose is coloring the manga's colored pages. The manga was originally announced as a romantic comedy that centers on a trainee butler and his willful young mistress. Viz Media began releasing an English simulpub for the manga on Wednesday.

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a Deadpool: Samurai one-shot manga in Shonen Jump+ in October 2019, based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. The manga was part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories. The pair later launched the manga as a short series in December 2020, and ended it in June 2021. Viz Media released both volumes of the manga in 2022 as part of its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters.

The Deadpool & Wolverine movie debuted on July 26, introducing the characters of Fox's Deadpool movies into Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: Viz Media