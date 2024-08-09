Aiko Koyama's Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san Manga Goes on Hiatus

© Aiko Koyama, Shogakukan

This year's combined 37th and 38th issue of'smagazine announced on Wednesday that's(Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga will go on hiatus, and will return in the magazine's 41st issue in September.

The manga previously went on hiatus in August 2023, and also returned in the magazine's 41st issue that year in September.

The manga's story is set in Kyoto's "hanamachi" geisha quarter. Here, after geisha finish their work late at night, they spend the night resting at a lodge to prepare for the next day. The story centers on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook in a geisha lodge in Kyoto after finishing junior high school and leaving home. She also has a friend named Sumire who is a maiko, or apprentice geisha.

Koyama launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on May 10, and it will publish the 27th volume on September 11. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2020.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation titled Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House . The anime premiered on the NHK World channel with English subtitles in February 2021, and new episodes debut once a month. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime.

The manga also inspired a live-action series titled The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House , which debuted on Netflix worldwide in January 2023.