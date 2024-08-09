Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!! Anime Reveals 2025 Premiere, Visual

The staff for the television anime of Nana Nanana and Parum 's Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!! (Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? (No, it Can't!!)) light novel series announced on Friday that the anime will premiere in 2025. The staff unveiled a new visual featuring Himari:

Image courtesy of Happinet © 2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会

© Nana Nanana, PARUM, Kadokawa

The romantic comedy novels center on the relationship between Himari Inuzuka and the flower-loving Yū Natsume, who swore to be friends forever during middle school. They spend their time together happily even until high school. But when Yū's first love reappears in his life, their relationship slowly becomes more chaotic, and Himari and Yū's relationship slowly turns into something else.

J.C. Staff is animating the series.

Nanana launched the light novel series with its first volume in January 2021, with illustrations by Parum . Kadokawa released the ninth novel volume on Friday. Kamelie launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume last December.



Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.