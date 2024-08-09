Yen Press Licenses Lycoris Recoil: Ordinary Days Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky Novels, More Manga

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed five manga and three novels for release in January 2025.

Lycoris Recoil : Ordinary Days

Title:novelsCreators:(adaptation),(original story), imigimur (illustration)Summary: Located on the east side of Tokyo, overlooking the old, destroyed radio tower, Café LycoReco is a stylish and delicious place to relax. And this is a story depicting the everyday, extraordinary life of the charming staff who work there. Irresistible sweets, gun action, incredible games, heartwarming dramas, zombies and monsters...and a touch of love!? Of course, you can't forget the coffee!

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: A girl walks alone in a world without humans. Her mission—to search for survivors and cleanse the land. But is anyone still out there in the lonely, beautiful ruins, waiting to be found?

I'm Here, Beside You

Title:mangaCreator: TEA natsunoSummary: Ibuki Doi has never forgotten his first love from high school—Mikami Baba, the kind, handsome, and totally straight student council president. Though he was too shy to approach Mikami back then, Ibuki always held his idol near and dear to his heart, wishing him nothing but the best! However, when he learns Mikami is soon to be married to a man, he just can't help it—he's absolutely devastated. He drinks himself into a stupor to drown his sorrows but is surprised to wake up and find...he's back in high school?! Could this be Ibuki's second chance to make things go his way?

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: From unwanted advances from her boss to work dumped onto her by coworkers, thirty-year-old Tomoko Hanno, or Panko for short, struggles to stand up for herself. But when her rusty bike breaks down, she meets Ryohei Takahashi from the neighborhood bike repair shop. Although he can be a bit overbearing, Panko finds herself relying on his considerate nature and her world begins to shift…

Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky

Title:novelsCreators: Nanigashi Shima,(illustration)Summary: On an April night in Tokyo, still too early for fireworks, university student Kakero Mano meets a woman named Koharu Fuyutsuki. She is a beautiful girl who stands out from the crowd, laughs a lot, and exudes a warmth that contrasts sharply with Kakero's own introversion. But there was something Kakero didn't know at first—she can't see.

Unlike Kakero, Koharu hasn't given up on anything, even with her blindness. She attends university daily, shows interest in clubs, makes friends—and dreams of launching fireworks one day. Kakero wonders why, when she can't see them...but maybe it doesn't matter. And maybe he can start moving forward, too, for the girl who's always been by his side.



Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Hizashi Hiruno, a freshman at a super-elite high school, has just finished his first academic proficiency test of the year. He anxiously awaits the results, which will set the tone for his next three years at school. But due to a mistake on his answer sheet, he receives an abysmal score and gets sent to remedial lessons! If there's one silver lining, he's not the only one—and his comrade could be the girl of his dreams?!

Title:mangaCreators:(art)Summary: Seiji Tohno sometimes sees the people around him as monsters. It's a curse that has driven him to a life of despair…but all that changes one evening when he stumbles across a bewitchingly beautiful boy in a huge European mansion. The boy introduces himself as Shiroshi Saijou, and before he knows it, Seiji has agreed to become Shiroshi's part-time assistant. It turns out that Shiroshi's “proxy service” is to consign yokai-possessed sinners to Hell, which will bring Seiji face-to-face with an unimaginable host of horrors!

Solo Leveling Collector's Omnibus

Solo Leveling

Title:novelCreators:(story),(REDICE STUDIO, art)Summary: Arise,fans! Experience all eight novels chronicling the tale of Jinwoo Sung in a deluxe omnibus fit for the strongest S-rank hunter. Featuring stunning art from the hit webcomic, this edition is sure to level up your collection!

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.