Chiikawa Gets Chiikawa Pocket Smartphone Game

Game includes collecting items, costumes, mini-games

The Chiikawa franchise announced last Saturday that it will have a smartphone game titled Chiikawa Pocket . The game will include mini-games, costumes, and item collecting.

Nagano's original Chiikawa manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" ( Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu ) known as Chiikawa. Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

The manga's anime premiered in April 2022, and it previously aired every Friday within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi , before it began airing twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning in April 2023. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE with English subtitles.

Child actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express) voices the titular character Chiikawa as her first television anime voice acting role. Child actor Makoto Tanaka ( Okko's Inn ) voices Hachiware. Ari Ozawa voices Usagi.

Takenori Mihara ( Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco ) is directing the anime. Shūgo Tokumaru is composing the anime's music. Doga Kobo is producing the anime.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020.