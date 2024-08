Shinkalion Change the World Anime Casts Tasuku Hatanaka

The official website of Shinkalion Change the World , the new television anime of Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line, revealed on Thursday that Tasuku Hatanaka will voice the character of Tsukumo Umikaze. Tsukumo is a second-year middle school student who drives the Shinkalion N700S Kamome robot.

Tasuku Hatanaka as Tsukumo Umikaze

Image via Shinkalion Change the World anime's website © プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

Image via Shinkalion anime's website ©プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

The anime premiered on April 7 at 8:30 a.m. (April 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT) onand its affiliates, and then onlater that evening.

The anime stars:

Kenichirō Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the anime at sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G . Eiji Umehara ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is overseeing the series scripts with assistant Daisuke Ishibashi ( Tenjho Tenge ). Character designers include Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita . Akira Kirishiki is the mechanical designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production.

GRe4N BOYZ (formerly GReeeeN ) performs the opening theme song "Senkō Hayabusa" themed after the Hayabusa bullet train. meiyo , THE ALFEE , and Sayaka Yamamoto perform the show's ending theme songs. meiyo 's theme song is themed after the Nozomi bullet train and is titled "HOPE!HOPE!HOPE!." THE ALFEE 's theme song is modeled after the Kodama bullet train, and Yamamoto's theme song is modeled after the Kamome bullet train.

The anime's manga adaptation launched on Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on April 4.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

The Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z anime premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.