Miyu Irino Takes Over Role as Sabo in One Piece Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The X/Twitter account for the One Piece franchise announced on Friday that voice actor Miyu Irino (Sora in Kingdom Hearts franchise, Kōshi Sugawara in Haikyu!!, Ritsu Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100) will take over as the role of Sabo in the One Piece anime, starting with the anime's 1,116th episode that will air on Sunday.
8月18日（日）朝9:30より放送される— ONE PIECE.com(ワンピース) (@OPcom_info) August 16, 2024
アニメ「#ONEPIECE」
第1116話「取りに行こうぜ！バギーの大宣言」に
サボが登場します。
声を演じるのは、入野自由さんに決定いたしました。
引き続き、アニメ「ONE PIECE」をよろしくお願いいたします。
1116話予告↓https://t.co/WUYtGVrq00 pic.twitter.com/vBqSuRQM7s
Voice actor Tōru Furuya stepped down from the roles of Sabo in One Piece and Tōru Amuro in the Detective Conan in June, after Furuya acknowledged a May report by the Weekly Bunshun magazine regarding an affair he had with a fan.
Source: One Piece franchise's X/Twitter account