Miyu Irino Takes Over Role as Sabo in One Piece Anime

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Tōru Furuya stepped down from role in June after scandal

The X/Twitter account for the One Piece franchise announced on Friday that voice actor Miyu Irino (Sora in Kingdom Hearts franchise, Kōshi Sugawara in Haikyu!!, Ritsu Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100) will take over as the role of Sabo in the One Piece anime, starting with the anime's 1,116th episode that will air on Sunday.

Voice actor Tōru Furuya stepped down from the roles of Sabo in One Piece and Tōru Amuro in the Detective Conan in June, after Furuya acknowledged a May report by the Weekly Bunshun magazine regarding an affair he had with a fan.

Source: One Piece franchise's X/Twitter account

