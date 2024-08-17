New Ranma 1/2 Anime Posts More Character Visuals

The official website for the new anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 manga posted new character visuals for previously announced cast members on Saturday.

The cast members and their characters are (left to right):

Minami Takayama as Nabiki Tendō

as Nabiki Tendō Kikuko Inoue as Kasumi Tendō

as Kasumi Tendō Akio Ōtsuka as Soun Tendo

Takayama and Inoue are reprising their roles from the previous anime. Ōtsuka is replacing Ryunosuke Ohbayashi .

Kappei Yamaguchi , Megumi Hayashibara , and Noriko Hidaka are reprising their roles as (male) Ranma Saotome, (female) Ranma, and Akane Tendō, respectively.

Kōnosuke Uda ( One Piece: Dead End film, DAYS) is directing the new series at MAPPA . Kimiko Ueno ( Delicious in Dungeon , Astro Note ) is in charge of series scripts, and Hiromi Taniguchi ( Kurage no Shokudō ) is designing the characters. Ano will perform the anime's opening theme song.

The anime will premiere nationwide in Japan on October 5 on the NTV channel at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime will exclusively stream on Netflix after its broadcast.

Image via Amazon © Rumiko Takahashi, Shogakukan

Weekly Shōnen Sunday

Takahashi debuted the manga in'smagazine in August 1987, and ended it in March 1996. The series had 38 compiled book volumes.

The manga inspired the Ranma 1/2 television anime series in April 1989. The anime continued into the Ranma ½: Nettō-hen series in October 1989, and it ran until September 1992. The franchise also inspired two movies, a theatrical anime, and OVAs, with the final OVA episode shipping in January 1996. The Ranma ½: Nightmare! Incense of Spring Sleep special anime launched in September 2008. The series inspired a live-action television special in December 2011.

Viz Media released the anime on VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray Disc. The company also published the manga.

Takahashi's Urusei Yatsura manga recently inspired a new television anime that premiered in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV in October 2022. The show's second half started on January 11. The show's fourth and final cours debuted on April 11.



Sources: Ranma 1/2 anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie