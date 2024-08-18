'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Anime's Special Edited Compilation Theater Screenings Start on December 13

Special edited compilation includes episodes not depicted in TV anime

The "Cherry Magic Summer Fest" event on Sunday revealed that the Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) anime's special edited compilation screening will start on December 13 in Japan, and also revealed a teaser visual:

The Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! special edited compilation will feature Adachi and Kurosawa's journey to their love story, new recordings of the anime's main cast Chiaki Kobayashi and Ryōta Suzuki , and will include episodes that were not depicted in the television anime. The anime's director Yoshiko Okuda is directing the special edited compilation. It will also have a new ending song, which will be included in the anime's soundtrack CD album that will release on December 11.

© 豊田悠／SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「チェリまほ」製作委員会

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!

30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii

The television anime adaptation of's) manga debuted on January 10. streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English

Chiaki Kobayashi stars as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Ryōta Suzuki as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa. Other cast members include Makoto Furukawa as Masato Tsuge, Gen Sato as Minato Wataya, Yusuke Shirai as Yuta Rokkaku, and Ami Koshimizu as Nozomi Fujisaki.

Yoshiko Okuda ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) directed the anime at Satelight . Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Haikyu!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) designed the characters, and Tomoko Konparu ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) oversaw the series scripts. Tomoki Hasegawa composed the music.

Koe ni Naranai yo performed the opening theme song "Hajimete wa Zenbu-kun ga Ii," and stars Chiaki Kobayashi and Ryōta Suzuki performed the ending theme song "Magical Love."

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.