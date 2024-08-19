Metaphor: ReFantazio Game Reveals English Dub Cast

Image courtesy of Atlus

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus

Caleb Yen as Protagonist

as Protagonist Stewart Clarke as Strohl

Kristin Atherton as Hulkenberg

Alejandra Reynoso as Gallica

as Gallica Phillipe Spall as Heismay

Emma Ballantine as Junah

Emily Burnett as Eupha

David Monteith as Neuras

Joseph Tweedale as Louis

Greg Chun as More

as More Gordon Cooper as Grius

announced on Monday the Englishcast forand's first full-scale fantasy role-playing game:

The game will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11.

The Collector's Edition includes a steelbook, soundtrack, artbook, Homo Tenta metallic pins, sticker sheet, Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, Costume & Battle BGM set DLC voucher, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, and pre-order bonus vouchers for in-game usable items.

The Atlus Brand 35th Anniversary Edition of the game will be available for purchase in Japan and includes a premium artbook, special soundtrack, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, acrylic stand, premium stickers, and DLC Costume and BGM sets.

A digital edition of the set will also be available with digital versions of the bonus items.

Customers who pre-order the game will receive in-game usable bonus items in an Archetype EXP Chest Set and an Adventurer's Journey Pack.

Atlus describes the game:

Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.

Studio Zero is developing the game. Katsura Hashino ( Persona 5 ) is directing the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro .

Source: Press release