Monster Hunter Wilds Game Streams 13 Weapon Overview Videos

The official YouTube channel for CAPCOM 's long-running Monster Hunter action game series added 13 new weapon overview videos for the franchise 's newest game Monster Hunter Wilds , adding one new video every day.

Heavy Bowgun Weapon Overview

Insect Glaive Weapon Overview

Gunlance Weapon Overview

Hunting Horn Weapon Overview

Long Sword Weapon Overview

Charge Blade Weapon Overview

Hammer Weapon Overview

Light Bowgun Weapon Overview

Sword & Shield Weapon Overview

Switch Axe Weapon Overview

Bow Weapon Overview

Lance Weapon Overview

Dual Blades Weapon Overview

The YouTube channel previously previewed the Great Sword weapon in a video.

The game is slated to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

CAPCOM recently launched the Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles smartphone puzzle game on June 26 (June 27 in Japan).

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest main game in the franchise , launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

The Monster Hunter Stories remastered game launched for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam on June 14. The new release of Monster Hunter Stories features full voice acting, improved graphics, a Museum mode, and content that was previously only available in Japan.

CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now , a new augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the franchise , for iOS and Android devices last September.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.