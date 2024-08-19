Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Game Streams Trailer Highlighting Character Leafa

Fighting game launches in early 2025 for PS5/4, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a character trailer video highlighting Leafa for its Sword Art Online : Fractured Daydream game, on Friday.

Image via Bando Namco Entertainment © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Sword Art Online : Fractured Daydream

America revealed a trailer on Thursday for "Kirito the Hero," a 2D survival game available in the Premium Edition of

The main game will launch on October 4 worldwide for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and for PC via Steam . The game launches in Japan on October 3 for consoles and October 4 for PC via Steam .

The game is getting a Deluxe Edition that includes a DLC character pass and a costume set, as well as a Premium Edition that additionally includes another costume, digital art book, digital soundtrack, and early access three days before the release.

Bandai Namco describes the original story:

In Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream , a new system is added to the world of Alfheim Online, but a malfunction causes all worlds and timelines to collide, creating a unique setting and challenging environment for Kirito and other players. All lost in uncharted territory, enemies become allies, departed characters are back and unlikely alliances will be formed to survive the dangers in this unsettled world.

The game features co-op raids for up to 20 players.

ReoNa performs the theme song "Our Song."

The Sword Art Online : Last Recollection game launched in the West for PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2023. It features playable original characters for the game, drawn from previous Sword Art Online games.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.