The First Slam Dunk Film Passes Avatar to Become #12 Highest-Grossing Film Ever in Japan After Revival Screening

Film has earned 16.22 billion yen

Avatar

, the anime film of'sbasketball manga, has now earned 16.22 billion yen (about US$111 million) after revival screenings that started last weekend. The film has now surpassed's 2009film to become the 12th highest-grossing film in Japan ever. The film has sold 11.19 million tickets.

The film last had revival screenings in January.

The film opened in Japan in December 2022, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

By June 2023, the film had sold over 10 million tickets to earn 14.43 billion yen (about US$103.5 million that time) in Japan, after about a half a year in theaters. The film ended its main screening run after about nine months in Japan in August 2023.

GKIDS released the film in theaters the United States and Canada with both an English dub and with Japanese audio and English subtitles in July 2023. The film earned US$662,211 in its first weekend in North America. GKIDS released the film on Blu-ray Disc on June 25, with distribution by Shout! Studios . The film will stream on Netflix in the U.S. starting on August 25.

The film won Animation of the Year at the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes. Toshiyuki Matsui , the film's producer, received the 2023 general award for Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai's (Film Theater Culture Association) 42nd annual Fujimoto Awards.

The film won the Axis: Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation for best animated feature film, and it won third place for Best Animated Feature in the Audience Awards category of the 27th annual Fantasia International Film Festival , which was held in Montreal, Canada.

The film was nominated for Best Animated Film in the 16th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (ASPA) in 2023, along with Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film. The film's Koji Kasamatsu was nominated for a Technical Achievement Award in sound design at the 2024 London Critics Circle Film Awards.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ). Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

