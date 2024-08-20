Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game's Trailer Reveals Ultimate Gohan, Super Buu

Buu saga characters join game launching on October 11

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Tuesday during gamescom Opening Night Live stream a new trailer for Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero , a new game in its Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise , and it reveals Ultimate Gohan and Super Buu from Dragon Ball Z 's Buu saga:

The game launches on October 11 for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via

Those who pre-order the game will be able to unlock six characters early. The game will also have a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions will allow customers to play the game three days early.

The first 24 announced characters include Goku, Vegeta, and their various forms and transformations. The roster also includes Gohan at various ages and forms, multiple versions of Trunks, Videl, Beerus, Whis, Master Roshi at base and max power, Piccolo, Krillin, Yamcha, Android 17, Android 18, Android 16, Android 19, Dr. Gero (a.k.a. Android 20), Cell and his various forms, Cell Jr., King Cold, Future Trunks, Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Sign-, Yajirobe, Mr. Satan, Chiaotzu, Nappa, Saibaman, Frieza and his various forms, Cui, Dodoria, Zarbon, Guldo, Recoome, Burter, Jeice, Ginyu, Raditz, Dabura, Jiren, Super Vegito, Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power), Hit, Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk), Toppo, Dyspo, Kakunsa, Goku Black, Zamasu, Bardock, Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé, Spopovich, Ribrianne, Roasie, and Anilaza. The game also includes Trunks, Goten, Caulifla, Kale, and various fusions of them and of other characters.

The game features Episode Battle, a single-player mode following eight different characters' perspectives, with choices possibly leading to "what if" scenarios that divert from the original story. Custom Battles allow players to create battles with original scenes that can be uploaded online for others to fight. Within that mode are Bonus Battles, premade scenarios by the developers. In addition to online multiplayer and single-player modes, the game will feature offline local multiplayer, but limited to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber arena.

The Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! in Japan) 3D fighting action game first launched in 2005 for PlayStation 2.

The second game, Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi 2 ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! Neo in Japan), launched for PS2 in Japan in October 2006, and in Europe, North America, and Australia in November 2006. The game's Nintendo Wii version debuted in North America in November 2006, in Japan in January 2007, and in Europe and Australia in March and April 2007, respectively.

The game's third installment, Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi 3 ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! Meteor in Japan), launched for the PS2 and Wii in Japan in October 2007. The game launched for the PlayStation 2 in North America and in Europe in November 2007. The game's Wii version launched in North America in December 2007, and in Europe and Australasia in February 2008.

The most recent game in the series, Dragon Ball Z : Tenkaichi Tag Team , launched in August 2010 for the PlayStation Portable. The game is the only one in the Budokai Tenkaichi series that ran on a handheld console.

Sources: gamescom Opening Night Live stream, email correspondence





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.