Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Game's Trailer Reveals Mai Shiranui, April 24 Release

SNK unveiled on Tuesday during gamescom Opening Night Live stream that its upcoming new fighting game Fatal Fury City of the Wolves will launch on April 24, 2025. The trailer also reveals that Mai Shiranui will join the lineup. Rebecca Rose and Ami Koshimizu voice the character in English and Japanese, respectively.

Other returning characters include Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Tizoc, Hotaru Futaba, Marco Rodrigues, B. Jenet, Kevin Rian, and Billy Kane. The game also includes the new characters, Preecha and Vox Reaper.

The game will launch on April 24 for5,4, Xbox Series X|S,, and theStore.

SNK announced the new game at the EVO fighting game tournament in 2022. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

Fatal Fury (known as Garō Densetsu in Japan) is one of SNK 's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves , debuted in 1999. SNK 's separate fighting game franchise The King of Fighters initially began as a crossover fighter for SNK 's Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting franchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Ōbari 's character designs, with Ōbari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.

