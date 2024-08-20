Monster Hunter Wilds Game's 3rd Trailer Reveals Lala Barina, Scarlet Forest

Also: Windward Plains Apex Predator Rey Dau

CAPCOM unveiled on Tuesday during the gamescome Opening Night Live stream a new trailer for its Monster Hunter Wilds game. The video reveals the new monster Lala Barina and the new location Scarlet Forest, as well as the Windward Plains Apex Predator: Rey Dau:

The game is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

CAPCOM recently launched the Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles smartphone puzzle game on June 26 (June 27 in Japan).

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest main game in the franchise , launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

The Monster Hunter Stories remastered game launched for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam on June 14. The new release of Monster Hunter Stories features full voice acting, improved graphics, a Museum mode, and content that was previously only available in Japan.

CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now , a new augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the franchise , for iOS and Android devices last September.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.