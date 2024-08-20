News
Netflix to Add Grave of the Fireflies Anime Film
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Isao Takahata, Studio Ghibli's film available on Netflix on September 16
Netflix announced on Monday that it will add the late Isao Takahata and Studio Ghibli's Grave of the Fireflies anime film on September 16.
The film is based on late author Akiyuki Nosaka's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. The story follows a brother and sister's struggle to survive in the waning months of World War II.
Takahata and Ghibli's 1988 film was double-billed with Hayao Miyazaki and Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro. Central Park Media, ADV Films, and later Sentai Filmworks released the film on home video in North America, and GKIDS acquired the North American theatrical rights.