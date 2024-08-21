News
K Manga Adds Kissing the Flower in Bloom Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga centers on suddenly homeless high school girl living with handsome florist
Kodansha's K MANGA service announced on Saturday that it has added Samako Natsu's Kissing the Flower in Bloom (Hana to Kuchizuke) manga in English.
Natsu launched the manga in Kodansha's Palcy app in August 2020. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on August 9.
The manga centers on normal high school girl Kasumi Miyazawa. One day, she is suddenly left homeless after her family makes a blunder, and begins sharing a home with a handsome florist.
Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account