News
K Manga Adds Kissing the Flower in Bloom Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga centers on suddenly homeless high school girl living with handsome florist

hana
© Samako Natsu, Kodansha
Kodansha's K MANGA service announced on Saturday that it has added Samako Natsu's Kissing the Flower in Bloom (Hana to Kuchizuke) manga in English.

The manga centers on normal high school girl Kasumi Miyazawa. One day, she is suddenly left homeless after her family makes a blunder, and begins sharing a home with a handsome florist.

Natsu launched the manga in Kodansha's Palcy app in August 2020. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on August 9.

Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account

