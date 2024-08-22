Blue Lock Manga Takes 1-Issue Break Due to Nomura's Sudden Illness

Manga resumes on August 28

This year's 38th issue of'sdid not publish a new chapter ofand'smanga on Wednesday due to Nomura getting a sudden illness. Nomura is focusing on recovery, and the manga will return in the magazine's next issue on August 28.

The 38th issue instead published the newest chapter of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga, which regularly serializes on Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's sister magazine Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine .

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original BLUELOCK manga in English digitally, and is also publishing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 30th compiled book volume on August 16.

The BLUELOCK television anime premiered in Japan in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and streamed an English dub . The anime is getting a second season titled BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN , and an anime film. The anime film of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga premiered in Japan on April 19. The film sold 337,000 tickets to earn 463 million yen (about US$2.99 million) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film premiered in North America on June 28.

Rudel Inc. released the English version of the Blue Lock Project: World Champion smartphone game on April 23.