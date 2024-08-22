Live-Action One Piece Series' 2nd Season Casts Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra

2nd season will cover up to Drum Island arc

The official X/Twitter account for the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga announced on Thursday that Sendhil Ramamurthy ( Heroes ) will play Nefertari Cobra.

Image via Live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account ©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. He also revealed that new cast members will be announced from Wednesday-Friday, teasing characters like Vivi, Miss All Sunday (Nico Robin), and reindeer human Chopper.

The streamer previously announced new cast members for season 2, including:

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The live-action series debuted exclusively onin August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The second season will add Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer. The season has begun production.

Deadline reports an expected 2025 release date.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.