Live-Action Sayuri Film Reveals New Footage Ahead of August 23 Opening

The staff for the live-action film of Rensuke Oshikiri 's horror manga Sayuri revealed new footage of the film in a trailer on Thursday ahead of the film's opening on Friday:

🚨🚨公開超直前🚨🚨 ばあちゃん大覚醒シーン、解禁──。 ━─━─━─━─━─━─━─━─ ◤ 絶望的状況に差した光、それは ◥ ◣ ＂ボケていたばあちゃん＂だった ◢ 残された二人の復讐劇を 劇場にて刮目せよ。 ▼劇場一覧▼ https://theaterlist.jp/?dir=sayuri #映画サユリ 明日公開🏚🩸(@sayurimovie2024)August 22

Showgate will release the film in theaters in Japan on Friday.

Ryōka Minamide plays the film's protagonist Norio, the eldest son of the Kamiki family.

Additional cast members include:

Zen Kajihara as the father Akio

as the father Akio Fusako Urabe as the mother Masako

as the mother Masako Kitarō as the grandfather Shōzō

Kokoro Morita as Norio's older sister Keiko

as Norio's older sister Keiko Ray Inomata as Norio's younger brother Shun

as Norio's younger brother Shun Toshie Negishi as Norio's grandmother Harue, who is suffering from dementia

as Norio's grandmother Harue, who is suffering from dementia Hana Kondō as Norio's classmate Nao Sumida

Kōji Shiraishi ( Sadako vs. Kayako , Impossibility Defense ) is directing the film.

The manga follows a family who move into their own house. Immediately, the family and the house experience mysterious phenomena.

Oshikiri published the manga in Gentosha Comics ' Comic Birz magazine from January 2010 to March 2011. The manga has two compiled book volumes.

Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in 2010, and ended it in September 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in March 2019. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English. Oshikiri launched the Hi Score Girl DASH spinoff in Big Gangan in December 2019. The main manga inspired two television anime series.

