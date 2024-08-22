The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Film Reveals New Trailers, International Opening Date

Film opens in U.S. theaters December 13, internationally December 11

Warner Bros. Animation , New Line Cinema , and Sola Entertainment revealed on Thursday the domestic trailer and Japanese trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim , the new feature film by Kenji Kamiyama . The film opens in U.S. theaters on December 13 and internationally beginning December 11.

English

Japanese

The studios are also confirming that they will participate at New York Comic Con, which will run from October 17 to October 20 at New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

New Line Cinema describes the film:

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “ The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim ” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

Brian Cox plays Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan and protagonist. Gaia Wise plays Helm's daughter Hera. Luke Pasqualino plays Wulf, a Dunlending lord. Miranda Otto reprises her role from the original films as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, and she is also the narrator.

The cast also includes Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski.

Peter Jackson , Fran Walsh , Sam Register , Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich are serving as executive producers on the film. Jackson directed and co-wrote the earlier live-action film trilogies for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit stories, and Walsh co-wrote their screenplays.

Joseph Chou ( Blade Runner: Black Lotus TV series) is producing. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews ( The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ), Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou are penning the screenplay, based on the story by Addiss and Matthews.

The Oscar-winning Philippa Boyens , who was part of the screenwriting team on the live-action The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies, is a consultant on the project.

Jason DeMarco — Adult Swim 's senior vice president and head of anime and action series as well as senior vice president in the anime and action series/longform department at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios — is a producer on the film, and he confirmed that the film is in 2D.

