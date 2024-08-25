×
Case Closed: The Bride of Halloween Anime Film Launches Digitally on August 25

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Film will be available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video

TMS Entertainment announced at the North American premiere screening at Anime NYC on Saturday of Case Closed: The Bride of Halloween (Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise, that the film will be available digitally on Sunday on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. The release will feature both Japanese audio with subtitles and an English dub.

The film opened in Japan in April 2022.

Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) directed the film at TMS Entertainment. Takahiro Ōkura (Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire, Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter) wrote the screenplay. Gōshō Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Psycho-Pass) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes place in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.

