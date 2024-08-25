Case Closed: The Bride of Halloween Anime Film Launches Digitally on August 25

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan・YTV・TMS 1996, 2022 GOSHO AOYAMA/DETECTIVE CONAN COMMITTEE

Case Closed : The Bride of Halloween

announced at the North American premiere screening aton Saturday of), the 25th anime film in thefranchise, that the film will be available digitally on Sunday on, and. The release will feature both Japanese audio with subtitles and an English dub.

The film opened in Japan in April 2022.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gōshō Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes place in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.

