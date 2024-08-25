×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Switch version drops to #15 in 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: August 12-18

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 16,625 251,991
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,280 5,962,690
3 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 13,867 1,388,180
4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 11,414 1,121,685
5 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 10,850 7,878,406
6 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 10,103 3,605,813
7 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 8,372 182,975
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,906 5,566,202
9 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 6,672 1,916,034
10 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 6,576 5,394,601
11 NSw Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Nintendo July 18 5,258 51,018
12 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,779 4,351,970
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,635 1,314,821
14 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 4,206 220,444
15 NSw That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Bandai Namco Entertainment August 8 3,999 21,270
16 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,986 1,021,876
17 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,936 3,609,617
18 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,791 1,481,465
19 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 3,664 342,811
20 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 3,243 1,236,910

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 5-11
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives