Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 12-18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Switch version drops to #15 in 2nd week
Japan's Game Ranking: August 12-18
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|16,625
|251,991
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|15,280
|5,962,690
|3
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|13,867
|1,388,180
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|11,414
|1,121,685
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|10,850
|7,878,406
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|10,103
|3,605,813
|7
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|8,372
|182,975
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,906
|5,566,202
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|6,672
|1,916,034
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|6,576
|5,394,601
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
|Nintendo
|July 18
|5,258
|51,018
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,779
|4,351,970
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,635
|1,314,821
|14
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|4,206
|220,444
|15
|NSw
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 8
|3,999
|21,270
|16
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,986
|1,021,876
|17
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,936
|3,609,617
|18
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,791
|1,481,465
|19
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|3,664
|342,811
|20
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|3,243
|1,236,910
Source: Famitsu