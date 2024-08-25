Kodansha USA Licenses Attack on Titan FLY, Last Samurai Standing, Manchuria Opium Squad, More

Also: 2 BL titles from Takiba

Kodansha USA Publishing revealed a new digital license for September and new print licenses for summer 2025 at its panel at Anime NYC on Saturday.

Summer 2025 Print Licenses:

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

Title: Last Samurai Standing ( Ikusagami )

Authors: TATSUZ (based on novels by Shōgo Imamura )

Summary: In a rapidly changing world, a sinister game of life-or-death brutally culls Japan's fading warrior class. Who is rounding up the few who still cling to their swords and is forcing them to fight? And who will be the last samurai standing?

It is the 11th year of the Meiji era in Japan, and more than a decade since the samurai were stripped of their privileges, with swords outlawed on public streets. A mysterious poster appears in all corners of the land, luring those skilled in martial arts to Kyoto with the promise of riches beyond common imagination. As warriors deprived of purpose flock to the appointed place at the appointed time, what awaits them is no ordinary task, but an all-out war—against each other!



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

Title: You're All Mine Tonight ( Konya, Kimi to Nemuritai )

Authors: Takiba

Summary: A steamy new BL one-shot about a businessman longing to reunite with his past lover—who wants nothing more than to put his own troubled past behind him.

Kanzaki is your typical businessman: He's stoic, dependable, and respected by all of his subordinates. But he has a secret he can't tell anyone: Five years ago, he became involved with a male sex worker named Nagi. The more nights they spent together, the more lust gave way to love, and Kanzaki hasn't been able to get Nagi off his mind since. After being sent to work abroad, Kanzaki returns to Japan and meets one of his new subordinates—a young man named Futagami, who looks exactly like Nagi. As the part of Kanzaki's past that was once frozen in time begins to thaw, can the two men find their way back toward each other, or will the passionate nights they spent together remain a thing of the past?



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

Title: Light of My Life

Authors: Takiba

Summary: Aki and Minagi were inseparable in high school, until an incident pulled their friendship apart at the seams. Years later, both men have given up on their high school dreams, and on each other. But when Minagi shows up one night on Aki's doorstep, is it just the push the two men need in order to address their past and repair their future?

Back in high school, best friends Aki and Minagi were inseparable. Aki dreamed of becoming a professional football player, while Minagi was seen as a “genius” who was eager to chase his dream of working in medicine. Years later, Aki has taken over his grandfather's hair salon, and Minagi set his interest in medicine aside to work in a host club. Despite the growing tension between them following their high school fallout, Minagi shows up at Aki's apartment one day asking for a place to stay. Can the two men confront their past in order to repair their future?



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

Title: Attack on Titan FLY

Authors: Hajime Isayama

Summary: That was not the end! This super-premium collector's set includes a colossal-sized art book with color illustrations and a new interview with creator Hajime Isayama , replicas of Eren's key and Mikasa's scarf, and, for the first time, the exclusive manga booklet Vol. 35.

The ultimate addition to every collection, Attack on Titan : FLY—previously only available in Japan in limited quantities—is coming to the world in English! This huge box set includes the final Attack on Titan art book, featuring every AoT color illustration known to man (or Titan!) and an exclusive new interview with Hajime Isayama , housed in a beautiful slipcase, alongside bonuses true Titan fans are going to love, like a full-sized replica set of the manuscript pages of the last chapter of Attack on Titan ; the padlock and key housing the secrets behind the basement of Eren's family home; the scarf Eren gave to Mikasa; and, most exciting of all the exclusive manga “Volume 35”—a new chapter of manga focused on fan-favorite Levi, plus the rough layouts of the final chapter, all presented for the first time in English!

Kodansha USA Publishing was asked at the panel if it plans to release volume 35 of Attack on Titan separately from the Attack on Titan FLY collection, and the company stated it has no other information to share as of now.



September 2024 Digital License:

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

Title: Manchuria Opium Squad

Authors: Tsukasa Monma , Shikako

Release Date: September 10

Summary: In the corrupt, conflict-ridden Japanese puppet state of Manchukuo, the illegal opium trade is a perilous path to quick riches-or a swift death. Desperate to save his doomed family, the young Isamu Higata seizes a dangerous opportunity, using his botanical expertise to make mind-blowing opium in hopes of cashing in. But when sinister gangs and the oppressive state catch wind of his operation, Isamu is thrust deeper and deeper into a treacherous world of deceit and depravity to protect himself and those he loves.

This series is a work of fiction and contains graphic depictions of intense violence, drug abuse, and other shocking imagery. The story and its contents are not recommended for young or sensitive readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Kodansha USA Publishing stated at its panel that its release is separate from K MANGA's release, and it will be uncensored.



Kodansha USA Publishing also revealed a cover of a new edition of Eiji Yoshikawa 's Musashi novel, translated by Charles Terry. The cover features an illustration by Vagabond manga creator Takehiko Inoue .

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

The company also revealed a box set for Jyanome 's Twilight Out of Focus manga that will contain volumes 1-4 and a special booklet with U.S-edition exclusive art, a new translated short story, and all-new full-color illustrations. The box set will release in spring 2025.

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

Lastly, Kodansha USA Publishing teased a " Kodansha House" project for Soho in New York City in October, with the phrase "Where Manga Meets."

