Bananya Anime Gets 3rd Season in October

The staff for the Bananya television anime announced on Tuesday that a third season, titled Bananya Around the World, will premiere in October. In the new season, the title character Bananya meets a new, smaller Bananya named Baby Sweet and embark on adventures throughout the world.

Image via Comic Natalie © Bananya Lovers

Yūki Kaji return to voice various characters including Bananya and the new character Manuru. Ayumu Murase returns, this time to voice Baby Sweet and other characters.

Kyō Yatate ( Sockie's Frontier Quest ) is also returning to direct the anime, although this time at TMS Entertainment Studio 6 and Lesprit . Masahiro Takata ( Super Seisyun Brothers director, scriptwriter). is overseeing the scripts again, and writing the scripts this time with Sei Yoshitsuki ( Nyaaaanvy ).

Q-LiA launched the Bananya mascot character in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the first television anime as it aired in summer 2016, and Discotek released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with an English dub in summer 2018. Crunchyroll then streamed the second season in fall 2019 worldwide except Asia, and it describes the story:

There are still many mysterious creatures in this universe that we don't know about. On a distant planet, one mysterious species has come into existence. They are known as “Bananyas.” What sort of planet do the Bananyas come from, and what sort of life do they lead? And what if they began to dream about coming to Earth someday?

Update: Crunchyroll announced that it will also stream the third season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and the Indian subcontinent.

Source: Comic Natalie