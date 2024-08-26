×
Star Fruit Books Licenses Itodome's 'Good Morning on the Planet of Flowers' 1-Shot Manga

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Company to release original space sci-fi manga in print, digitally

North American publisher Star Fruit Books revealed on Saturday that it has licensed Itodome's "Good Morning on the Planet of Flowers" ("Hana no Hoshi de Ohayō") one-shot manga. The company will release the 52-page one-shot manga both physically and digitally.

Star Fruit Books describes the story:

A crew of merely three young girls performs the maintenance of an interstellar spaceship set to escape a post-apocalyptic Earth.

Itodome introduced the original space sci-fi manga at Comiket 104 on August 11-12.

Source: Star Fruit Books' X/Twitter account

