News
Star Fruit Books Licenses Itodome's 'Good Morning on the Planet of Flowers' 1-Shot Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Company to release original space sci-fi manga in print, digitally
North American publisher Star Fruit Books revealed on Saturday that it has licensed Itodome's "Good Morning on the Planet of Flowers" ("Hana no Hoshi de Ohayō") one-shot manga. The company will release the 52-page one-shot manga both physically and digitally.
🚨New Oneshot License🚨— Star Fruit Books (@starfruitbooks) August 25, 2024
Good Morning on the Planet of Flowers
by Itodome (@it0dm )
A crew of merely three young girls performs the maintenance of an interstellar spaceship set to escape a post-apocalyptic Earth.
52 pages. Print/digital pic.twitter.com/W2E7WWMldh
Star Fruit Books describes the story:
A crew of merely three young girls performs the maintenance of an interstellar spaceship set to escape a post-apocalyptic Earth.
Itodome introduced the original space sci-fi manga at Comiket 104 on August 11-12.
Source: Star Fruit Books' X/Twitter account