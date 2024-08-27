1st 2 Suikoden Games' HD Remaster Trailer Reveals March 6 Release Following Delay

Trailer reveals March 6 launch on Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC

Konami unveiled a trailer on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase livestream for Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars , the HD remastered release of Konami 's classic role-playing games Suikoden and Suikoden II , and it reveals the game's March 6 release date. Konami streamed a longer trailer on its own YouTube channel, which lists that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The release was delayed from 2023. Konami cited the need to "ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve."

Suikoden

A once renowned hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire falls into decline. A Liberation Army is rising up in an act of rebellion against an oppressive rule. One by one the 108 stars of Destiny gather to shape the course of history.

describes the firstgame:

Konami describes Suikoden II :

Our story's hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown. A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…

The remastered release will include new environment textures, new HD character illustrations, updated effects, completely new environmental sounds, remastered battle sound effects, an auto-save feature, an optional fast-forward for battles, and a conversation log.

Konami released the original game for the PlayStation in 1995, followed by the sequel game in 1998. The series has five main installments and five spinoff games.