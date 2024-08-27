×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story Game Debuts for Switch in English, Japanese

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kairosoft' releases game about running sweets shop with Doraemon

Kairosoft released the Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story game for the Switch on Tuesday. The game is available in English and Japanese.

Nintendo describes the game:

A game where you run a sweets shop with the popular manga character Doraemon.

Let's make Doraemon's favorite dorayaki and create a store that will be the talk of the town.

First, make the sweets, set up the shelves, prepare the tables, and get ready to run the shop!

The game features appearances from characters in other Fujiko F. Fujio works, including T・P BON and Kiteretsu Encyclopedia,

Source: Nintendo's YouTube channel and eShop via Gematsu

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives