News
Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story Game Debuts for Switch in English, Japanese
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kairosoft' releases game about running sweets shop with Doraemon
Kairosoft released the Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story game for the Switch on Tuesday. The game is available in English and Japanese.
Nintendo describes the game:
A game where you run a sweets shop with the popular manga character Doraemon.
Let's make Doraemon's favorite dorayaki and create a store that will be the talk of the town.
First, make the sweets, set up the shelves, prepare the tables, and get ready to run the shop!
The game features appearances from characters in other Fujiko F. Fujio works, including T・P BON and Kiteretsu Encyclopedia,