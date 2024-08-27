The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky Game Gets Remake for Switch in 2025

Nihon Falcom revealed in a short clip during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase on Tuesday a remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky game tentatively titled The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st in 2025 (footage starts below at around 24:26). Nintendo 's Japanese YouTube channel featured a longer video:

The original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky debuted in Japan for PC in 2004. The game later got releases on PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

XSEED Games localized and released The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky in 2011 for PlayStation Portable. The game inspired the The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky ( Eiyū Densetsu: Sora no Kiseki ) anime in 2011.

NIS America will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- ) game for Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and GOG in English in early 2025. The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in September 2022. The game debuted for Switch in Japan under the title The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch on July 25.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki ) game in English on July 5 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam . The game debuted for PS4 in September 2021.