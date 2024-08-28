Witchy Pretty Cure!!: MIRAI DAYS Anime Reveals Visual, Staff, Theme Song Artist

The official website for Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS , the direct sequel to the Witchy Pretty Cure! ( Mahō Tsukai Precure! or Maho Girls Precure! ) anime, unveiled a new visual and the main staff and theme song artist for the anime on Thursday.

Takayuki Hamana , who also directed last year's Yes! Precure 5 sequel series Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom , is credited as series director for Witchy Pretty Cure! : MIRAI DAYS . Toei Animation and Studio DEEN are animating the series. Isao Murayama ( Witchy Pretty Cure! , Star Twinkle Precure ) also returns to oversee the series scripts.. Asami Sodeyama ( Hanabichan The Girl Who Popped Out of the Game World ) is adapting Emiko Miyamoto 's original character designs. Hiroshi Takaki ( Witchy Pretty Cure! ) is composing the music.

Rie Kitagawa returns to perform the anime's opening theme song "Dokkin Mahō Tsukai Precure! Part 3," continuing on from her theme songs for Witchy Pretty Cure! titled ""Dokkin Mahō Tsukai Precure! " and ""Dokkin Mahō Tsukai Precure! Part 2".

The original anime's main cast are returning for the anime, including:

Rie Takahashi as Mirai Asahina/Cure Miracle

Yui Horie as Riko/Cure Magical

Saori Hayami as Kotoha Hanami/Cure Felice

Ayaka Saitō as Mofurun

©2025 魔法つかいプリキュア！！～MIRAI DAYS～製作委員会

©2025 魔法つかいプリキュア！！～MIRAI DAYS～製作委員会

The sequel will premiere in the "!!!" block onTV,, and their affiliate channels on January 11, 2025 at 26:00 (effectively, January 12 at 2:00 a.m.). The original announcement for thesequel had slated the anime to air in 2024. The sequel's website has the tagline, "The two futures are now connected with the magic words 'Cure Up RaPaPa!'"

The Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS sequel is one of two 20th anniversary projects that Toei Animation announced for the Precure franchise in March 2023. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at fans who grew up on the original anime, along with those who are watching the franchise 's current entries. The other project was last fall's Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom television anime.

Maho Girls Precure! aired from 2016 to 2017. The series featured themes of magic and witches, with Precures calling upon powers of legendary witches, instead of legendary warriors.

The franchise 's 21st and latest main entry, Wonderful Precure! , premiered on February 5.



