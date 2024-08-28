Wonderful Precure! The Movie Casts Kana Hanazawa, Kenta Miyake

Hanazawa as game creator prodigy, Miyake as raccoon-dog boss in September 13 film

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Wonderful Precure! The Movie! Doki Doki Game no Sekai de Daiboken ( Wonderful Precure! The Movie! Grand Adventure in a Thrilling Game World) film revealed two more cast members on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Kana Hanazawa as Natsuki, a girl prodigy who created the Doki Doki Tanukingdom game

Kenta Miyake as Mujina, boss of the Tanuki no Nakayoshi Brothers Ponta and Pokota

The film will open in Japan on September 13.

The film follows Komugi and Iroha on a new adventure, when they are sucked into the world of the video game Doki Doki Tanukingdom (Thrilling Raccoon-Dogkingdom).

Characters from the Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ) and Maho Girls Precure! ( Mahō Tsukai Precure! ) anime also appear in the film.

YouTube comedy duo Jaru Jaru will guest-star in the film as the Tanuki no Nakayoshi Brothers (Friendly Raccoon-dog Brothers). Junpei Gotō voices Ponta and Shūsuke Fukutoku voices Pokota.

Naoki Miyahara ( The First Slam Dunk unit director) is directing the film. Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch ) is penning the script. Takayuki Murakami is the unit director. Erika Fukasawa is composing the music. Risa Miyadani ( Aikatsu! Planet ) is designing the characters. Yoshio Tanioka is the art director, while Sayoko Yokoyama is the color key artist. Yuki Ōshima and Kana Sasaki are the directors of photography. Daiki Nakazawa is the CG director. Miho Sugawara is the sound director. Moeha Nochimoto and Chihaya Yoshitake are performing the film's ending theme song "Happy≒Future," while Ami Ishii and Rie Kitagawa are perfoming the insert song "Daisuki na Kizuna" (Beloved Bond).

© ABC-A・東映アニメーション

The Wonderful Precure! television anime is set in Animal Town, a town where animals and people live together in harmony. (The title in Japanese katakana characters is written as "Wandafuru," and the "Wan" part can mean "dog," or the onomatopoeia for a dog's barking in Japanese.) Second-year junior high school student Iroha Inukai is best friends with her dog named Komugi. Out for a walk one day, Iroha and Komugi encounter a mysterious creature named Garugaru, who goes on a rampage in the city. Komugi suddenly transforms into a Pretty Cure named Cure Wonderful, to protect Iroha.

Masanori Satō ( Butt Detective , Thriller Restaurant episode director) is directing the new anime, and Yoshimi Narita ( Futari wa Precure Splash Star , Futari wa Precure Splash Star Tick Tack Kiki Ippatsu! , Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoko Uchida (2023 Rurouni Kenshin , Mecha-Ude ) is designing the characters,

NaSka (2023 Rurouni Kenshin ) is designing the costumes and props, and Rie Iida ( Delicious Party♡Precure , Go! Princess Precure , Hugtto! Precure ) is in charge of art design. Miki Imai ( Hugtto! Precure , Eiga Precure All Stars F , Eiga Precure Dream Stars! background art) is the anime's art director (her original Japanese job title is "chief art"), Naomi Kiyota ( Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch , Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! ) is the color key artist, and Erika Fukasawa is composing music. ABC TV, ABC Animation , ADK Emotions , and Toei Animation are producing the anime.

The television anime premiered on February 4 on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) , TV Asahi , and 22 of their affiliate channels, at 8:30 a.m. JST. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.