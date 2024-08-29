News
Crunchyroll Adds Futari wa Precure Splash Star Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
1st time anime is officially available in English in N. America
Crunchyroll began streaming the Futari wa Precure Splash Star anime series on Tuesday under the title Precure Splash Star. This is the first time the anime has been available in North America officially in English.
Crunchyroll describes the anime:
Junior High students Saki and Mai are transformed into PreCure and confront Dark Fall, the wicked power that seems to have taken over the "world tree" and the "seven springs."
Futari wa Precure Splash Star is the third overall series in the now long-running Pretty Cure/Precure franchise, and is the first to change its protagonists, after Futari wa Pretty Cure and its sequel season Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart, beginning the tradition of the series changing settings, worlds, and protagonists every year (though the series after this, Yes! Precure 5, would also have a sequel season).
The latest Precure series, Wonderful Precure!, premiered on February 4. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime.
Source: Crunchyroll via @WTK