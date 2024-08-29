Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard Anime Unveils 2nd Teaser Video, Visual

Anime debuts in January 2025

The official website for the anime adaptation of the Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard smartphone game's unveiled on Thursday the second teaser promotional video and visual on Thursday:

Image via Promise of Wizard anime's website © coly/アニメまほやく製作委員会

The anime will premiere in January 2025.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti ) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS . Nanami Higuchi ( BEASTARS ) is writing the script. Nozomi Nagatomo ( A3! Season Autumn & Winter ) is designing the characters. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music at Pony Canyon . Akira Hashigami ( Gods' Games We Play ) is credited for color design. Minami Kasuga ( Dragon Ball Super: Broly ) is handling background art. Koji Yamakoshi ( Pokémon movies) is the director of photography. Mai Hasegawa ( Ensemble Stars! ) is the editor. Ryō Tanaka ( Eternal Boys ) is directing the sound at Tohokushinsha.

The game is set in a world where wizards and regular people coexist. The player is a "sage" who develops wizards to counter a "great disaster" that befalls the world every year (and forms deep bonds with them).

The company coly , Inc. launched the free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) in November 2019. Bunta Tsushimi ( IDOLiSH7 ) writes the scenarios, and Dangmill ( Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie light novel illustrations) drafted the original character designs.

The game is inspiring a manga adaptation by Shibatarō Nakamura that launched in June.