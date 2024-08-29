Studio Trigger Teases Transformers 40th Anniversary Promo Video

Transformers animated series first aired in September 1984

Animation Studio Trigger and Takara Tomy revealed a "40th anniversary PV teaser" video on Thursday for the Transformers franchise . The below video notes that a "40th anniversary commemorative video project" is in production, with Trigger adding the below video is a teaser for a 40th anniversary promotional video. The project was first revealed at the Tokyo Toy Show 2024 on Thursday. Takara Tomy 's T-Spark YouTube channel is streaming the teaser video.

The first season of Transformers aired in the U.S. in September 1984. The series is based on Hasbro and Takara Tomy 's Transformers toy robot line. Since its premiere, the series has had numerous spinoff stories, Japanese manga and U.S. comic adaptations, and live-action and animated movie adaptations.

Transformers One , the latest animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise , will open in the U.S. and Japan on September 20. The film centers on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, and takes place on Cybertron, the shared homeworld of both the protagonist Autobots and antagonist Decepticons.

Steven Spielberg is an executive producer for the animated film, alongside Brian Goldner , Brian Oliver , Bradley J. Fischer , and Valerii An . Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is directing the film. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari ( Ant-Man and the Wasp ) are writing the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura , Tom DeSanto , Don Murphy , Michael Bay , Mark Vahradian , and Aaron Dem are producers.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise , opened in June 2023, delayed almost one year from its original June 2022 release date. The film got a release in Japan in August 2023 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei .