Girls Band Cry Anime Gets Game

Anime's cast revealed game during streaming marathon

The cast of the Girls Band Cry anime announced at the end of the anime's streaming marathon on Sunday that production on a game has been green-lit. The announcement did not specify the game's platform or genre.

Image via Girls Band Cry's YouTube channel

The anime premiered on April 5 and aired for 13 episodes. Toei Animation released the anime in English digitally in North America on August 13.

Indonesia's Catchplay+ streaming service began streaming the anime on May 31 with both Indonesian and English subtitles, making it the first service anywhere in the world to have English subtitles officially available for the anime. Thai distributor Cartoon Club announced in late June it would begin streaming the anime in July, and the anime will have a Thai dub, making the stream the first announced international dub for the title.

Toei Animation describes the anime:

The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.

Kazuo Sakai ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Mushi-Uta ) directed the anime at Toei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) handled the series composition. nari Teshima designed the characters. Mari Kondō and Jae Hoon Jung were the CGI directors. Kenji Tamai ( agehasprings , Sing "Yesterday" for Me , Samurai Flamenco ) composed the music. Yūsuke Tanaka ( agehasprings ) was credited for music accompaniment.