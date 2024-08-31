Haruhi Suzumiya's 1st New Light Novel Volume in 4 Years Releases on November 29

Worldwide simultaneous release planned, currently unclear if release will include languages other than Japanese

Haruhi Suzumiya

The official X/Twitter account for'slight novel series revealed on Saturday that the previously announced new volume in the franchise, titled(The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya), will release on November 29, and will have a simultaneous worldwide release. The announcement did not state if the volume will release in languages other than Japanese.

The volume will include two short stories previously published in Kadokawa 's The Sneaker magazine, plus a new sequel to those two stories.

The "Suzumiya Haruhi Gekijō: Fantasy-Hen" (Haruhi Suzumiya Theater: Fantasy Arc) short story ran in the August 2004 issue of The Sneaker . It begins when the SOS Brigade are apparently transported to a fantasy world. The story continues in different worlds through the "Kaete Kita Suzumiya Haruhi Gekijō" (Return of Haruhi Suzumiya Theater) follow-up story in the June 2006 issue of The Sneaker . The upcoming new volume will then add a new sequel short story to these earlier stories.

Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito published 11 novels for the original series between 2003-2011. The light novel series has more than 20 million copies in print as of 2017. The Little, Brown Books for Young Readers imprint and Yen Press released the entire series (at the time) in 10 volumes between 2009-2013. The first 10 volumes are also available in English digitally.

Kadokawa published The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, another volume of two earlier short stories and one new short story, in November 2020, and Yen Press published the volume in English digitally at the same time, with the print version following later in June 2021.

The first season of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime series premiered in 2006 in a non-linear order, and was rebroadcast in 2009 with new episodes and a new chronological order. Kyoto Animation animated the show's first and second seasons. Bandai Entertainment previously held the license to both series, but Funimation rereleased the anime in 2016.

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya anime film opened in 2010. Bandai Entertainment and later Funimation released the film on home video.

The novels have also inspired a manga and spinoff manga. Several of the spinoff manga have also inspired anime works.

Source: Haruhi Suzumiya franchise's X/Twitter account via Yaraon!





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.