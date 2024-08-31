Voice Actress Yui Ninomiya to Gradually Resume Activities

Actress suspended activities in February due to poor health

Agencyannounced on Saturday that voice actresswill gradually resume her work activities while being mindful of her health. Ninomiya also added on her X/Twitter account that she is recovering and is happy to be able to return to work.

Ninomiya's staff had announced on February 27 that she was suspending work activities due to her poor health, and she would concentrate on resting. The announcement did not state Ninomiya's illness. Ninomiya also took a hiatus from social media during this time.

Ninomiya is best known for her roles as Ema Hinata in Aikatsu Friends! , Satoru in Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono , Rui in Mitchiri Wanko! Anima~tion , and Luvelia Sanctos in Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time television anime. She also starred as Silvia in Guardy Girls , and as Erina "Eririn" Isayama in the Idol Bu Show anime film.

Ninomiya also performed the ending theme songs "Konsei Dai Kakumei" (The Great Revolution of this World) and "Fixer" for the third season of the Classroom of the Elite anime.

