Voice Actress Yui Ninomiya to Gradually Resume Activities
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Ninomiya's staff had announced on February 27 that she was suspending work activities due to her poor health, and she would concentrate on resting. The announcement did not state Ninomiya's illness. Ninomiya also took a hiatus from social media during this time.
Ninomiya is best known for her roles as Ema Hinata in Aikatsu Friends!, Satoru in Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono, Rui in Mitchiri Wanko! Anima~tion, and Luvelia Sanctos in Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time television anime. She also starred as Silvia in Guardy Girls, and as Erina "Eririn" Isayama in the Idol Bu Show anime film.
Ninomiya also performed the ending theme songs "Konsei Dai Kakumei" (The Great Revolution of this World) and "Fixer" for the third season of the Classroom of the Elite anime.
Sources: Hori Pro, Yui Ninomiya's X/Twitter account, Oricon News