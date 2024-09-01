Fureru. Anime Film Reunites 9 Cast Members From Super Peace Busters Team's Past Anime

The official website for Fureru. , the new original anime film from the Super Peace Busters creative team, revealed on Sunday that nine cast members from the team's previous three anime works will take part in the film.

The cast members (and the characters they played in the previous anime works) are (from top left to bottom right):

From anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day anime series:

From The Anthem of the Heart anime film:

From Her Blue Sky anime film:

Image via Fureru. anime film's X/Twitter account ©2024 FURERU PROJECT

Fureru.

Thefilm will open in October 4.

The story follows three childhood friends who are connected by a mysterious creature. The film shows the three as young adults in Tokyo. Thee movie is set in Takadanobaba, a different location from the team's previous Chichibu setting of the Super Peace Busters trio's previous three works (Chichibu is Mari Okada 's hometown).

The film's main characters are all childhood friends, and include:

Ren Nagase as Aki Onoda, a 20-year-old who works part-time at a bar. Onoda isn't a good speaker, and tends to act first before speaking.

as Aki Onoda, a 20-year-old who works part-time at a bar. Onoda isn't a good speaker, and tends to act first before speaking. Ryōta Bandō as Ryō Sobue, a 20-year-old rookie real estate agent. Sobue is active and sporty, and tends to act like an elder brother to people.

as Ryō Sobue, a 20-year-old rookie real estate agent. Sobue is active and sporty, and tends to act like an elder brother to people. Kentarō Maeda as Yūta Inohara, a 20-year-old designer and fashion school student. He suffers from many hangups in his life, and tends to act very passive.

The film also stars:

The Super Peace Busters creative team consists of director Tatsuyuki Nagai , writer and director Mari Okada , and artist Masayoshi Tanaka . Nagai ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , The Anthem of the Heart , and Her Blue Sky ) is directing the film at CloverWorks . Okada is writing the script, and Tanaka is designing the characters.

YOASOBI performs the theme song "Monotone."

Aniplex is producing the film with Story Inc. and distributing it with TOHO .

