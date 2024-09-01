Re:Zero Anime's 3rd Season Reveals Premiere Dates for 'Shūgeki-hen,' 'Hangeki-hen;' Previews MYTH & ROID's Ending Theme in 2nd Promo Video

New season's "Shūgeki-hen" debuts on October 2 with 90-minute 1st episode, "Hangeki-hen" to premiere on February 5, 2025

The " MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024" ( MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024) livestream event on Sunday revealed a new cast, and the second promotional video for the third season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime. The video reveals the third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) premiere on October 2, and the "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) premiere on February 5, 2025, and it previews MYTH & ROID 's ending theme song "NOX LUX."

The third season's new cast is Aoi Yūki as Capella Emerada Lugunica, one of the Taizai Shikyō (Deadly Sin Bishops), in charge with lust, and leader of the Witch Cult:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会

The anime's staff also revealed a visual for the Taizai Shikyō (Deadly Sin Bishops) characters:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活3製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会

The anime's third season started a limited two-week advance theater screening run throughout Japan on August 30.

The third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) will premiere on October 2 on TOKYO MX , AT-X , and other channels, with a 90-minute special. The anime will also stream on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services in Japan. The "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) will premiere on February 5, 2025. Each arc will have eight episodes.

Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

Previously announced new cast members for the season include:

Konomi Suzuki , who performed the opening theme songs for the series' first two seasons, is performing the new season's opening theme song "Reweave." Sabō Karasuya wrote the lyrics, and Tom-H@ck scored the guitar rock number's music. Music unit MYTH & ROID is performing the ending theme song "NOX LUX."

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

Sources: Press release, MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024 livestream





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.